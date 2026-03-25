Motorist rescued after car swept by flash floods in Fujairah

Driver saved after attempting to cross flooded wadi amid heavy rain warning
Fujairah: Fujairah Police General Command rescued a motorist after his vehicle was nearly swept away by flash floods in a wadi in Al Halat area in Dibba Al Fujairah.
The driver had attempted to cross the valley when rising water levels, triggered by heavy rain, turned it into a fast-moving stream. Emergency teams intervened in time, and no injuries were reported.
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Police warned motorists against crossing wadis during unstable weather, urging them to follow safety instructions issued by authorities, including the National Center of Meteorology, and to prioritise safety at all times.