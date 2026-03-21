Three dead as heavy rains flood parts of Oman

Dozens rescued after valleys overflow; authorities warn of unstable weather
Dubai: Three people have died and more than 40 others were rescued after heavy rains swept across parts of Oman, flooding valleys and disrupting transport routes, as authorities warned that unstable weather could continue into the coming days.
Oman’s Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said emergency response teams were mobilised across several governorates after intense rainfall led to dangerous water flows in wadis and low-lying areas.
Rescue operations focused on motorists and residents trapped by rising waters, with dozens brought to safety.
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The fatalities were reported in South Al Batinah Governorate after three vehicles were caught in fast-moving floodwaters in Wadi Al Maawil.
Rescue teams managed to save one individual, while search operations later confirmed the deaths of three others.
Elsewhere, emergency crews carried out multiple rescue missions as heavy runoff cut off roads and affected movement in parts of Muscat and the Al Batinah coastal belt.
Authorities urged drivers to avoid crossing flooded valleys and to adhere strictly to safety advisories.
Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority said the country remains under the influence of unstable atmospheric conditions, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds and the risk of hail in some areas.
Forecasts indicate that the weather system could continue to affect several regions, including Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Muscat and parts of Al Sharqiyah.