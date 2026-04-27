The beach is expected to begin operations by the end of the week or early next week
Sharjah: Sharjah is set to inaugurate a women-only beach park in Dibba Al Hisn this week, the first in a series of dedicated coastal spaces designed to offer privacy and high-quality amenities for women across the emirate’s eastern region.
The project, overseen by the Sharjah Public Works Department, covers a total area of 6,350 square metres and is part of a directive by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish three fully serviced ladies-only beaches, with similar developments underway in Kalba and Khorfakkan.
Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the department, said the initiative reaffirms Sharjah’s commitment to creating inclusive recreational environments tailored to community needs while respecting cultural considerations and enhancing quality of life.
Al Suwaidi added that the Dibba Al Hisn beach has been developed as a “model project”, featuring a fully enclosed layout to ensure complete privacy.
The site is surrounded by a three-metre-high perimeter fence and includes a 200-metre rock breakwater and protective barrier to shield the beach from external visibility and mitigate the impact of waves.
The beachfront is supported by a two-wing facility that includes a fitness centre, a creative activity hall, a café, administrative offices, a clinic, a prayer room and guard rooms, alongside a range of supporting services designed to provide an integrated environment for sports, social and leisure activities.
Additional features include a shaded children’s play area equipped with safe rubber flooring, as well as a rubberised walking track extending along the waterfront to support fitness and recreational use.
As part of marine safety measures, the project also includes lifeguard towers, designated bathing areas and service rooms, ensuring a secure and well-managed environment for visitors.
The beach is expected to begin operations by the end of the week or early next week, offering a new destination for women seeking leisure, wellness and community-focused activities in a private and fully equipped setting.