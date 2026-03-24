Coral Beach Sharjah joins global climate action initiative

UAE hotel becomes first signatory of Glasgow Declaration to halve tourism carbon emissions
Sharjah: Coral Beach Resort Sharjah has been officially recognised as a signatory of the Glasgow Declaration Initiative on Climate Action in Tourism, becoming the first hotel in the UAE to earn this distinction.
The recognition underscores the resort’s commitment to sustainable tourism and measurable climate action.
Launched at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021, the Glasgow Declaration unites the global tourism sector with a clear goal: cut carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions as early as possible before 2050.
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah’s achievement builds on its previous recognition at the Sharjah International Travel & Tourism Forum Awards 2025 under the Sustain Sharjah category. The accolade, presented by the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority, highlights the hotel’s efforts across six pillars of sustainability: Climate, Waste, Culture, Water, Nature, and Education.
Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, “We are proud to be listed among the signatories of the Glasgow Declaration Initiative. This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to reduce our environmental impact, from our innovative waste management system and on-site water bottling plant to energy-efficient operations, recycling partnerships, and tree-planting initiatives. By committing to measurable carbon reduction, we aim to inspire the hospitality industry and create a lasting positive impact for our guests and the planet.”
As a signatory, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah has committed to submitting a climate action plan within 12 months, following the Declaration’s five pathways: Measure, Decarbonize, Regenerate, Collaborate, and Finance. The resort will also report progress annually, share best practices, and foster collaboration across the tourism sector to accelerate climate-positive solutions.