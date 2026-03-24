Coral Beach Sharjah joins global climate action initiative

Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, “We are proud to be listed among the signatories of the Glasgow Declaration Initiative. This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to reduce our environmental impact, from our innovative waste management system and on-site water bottling plant to energy-efficient operations, recycling partnerships, and tree-planting initiatives. By committing to measurable carbon reduction, we aim to inspire the hospitality industry and create a lasting positive impact for our guests and the planet.”