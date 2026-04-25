Ladies-only beaches in the UAE: Best private spaces for women to unwind

Here's where women can go, to unwind and relax
As summer begins across the UAE and temperatures continue to rise, many women look for places where they can relax, swim or spend time outdoors while enjoying more privacy. Across the country, several destinations offer women-only beaches, clubs or dedicated ladies days, creating spaces designed specifically for women.
From beach clubs in Abu Dhabi to ladies-only days in Dubai and coastal spots in Umm Al Quwain, here are some places where women can enjoy the beach and outdoor activities in a more private setting this summer.
Located along the Al Bateen coastline, this ladies-only beach club offers access to both the beach and swimming pool areas in a private environment designed for women. The venue is popular for those looking to relax by the sea or spend the day with friends.
Where: Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi
Price: Around Dh350 for a day pass, or around Dh150 for beach and pool access.
Situated on Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Ladies Club is one of the city’s best-known private spaces for women. The club offers beach access, fitness facilities, spa services and wellness activities exclusively for women.
Where: Jumeirah Beach, Dubai
Price: Around Dh150 on weekdays and Dh250 on weekends
Al Mamzar Beach Park hosts dedicated ladies-only days during the week, allowing women and children to enjoy the beach and park facilities in a more private setting.
Where: Dubai
Price: Dh5 per person or Dh30 per car.
Sharjah Ladies Club offers a private beach, swimming pools and wellness facilities exclusively for women. It is a popular destination for those looking for a quiet day by the sea.
Where: Al Qulayaa Building - Corniche Street, Sharjah
Price: Around Dh105 on weekdays and Dh210 on weekends.
Kite Surf Beach Center in Umm Al Quwain hosts ladies days where women can enjoy the beach and facilities in a relaxed setting by the sea.
Where: Shaikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla , Umm Al Quwain
Price: Around Dh100 for adults and Dh45 for children.
These destinations offer women across the UAE a variety of options to enjoy the beach and outdoor spaces while maintaining privacy during the warmer months.