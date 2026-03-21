Heavy rain sweeps away three vehicles in Oman, one dead

Rescue underway for third person as authorities warn against crossing flowing wadis
Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority of Oman said rescue teams in South Al Batinah responded after three vehicles were swept away in a wadi channel in Wadi Al Maawal during heavy rainfall.
One person was rescued safely, another was found dead, and search operations continue for the third individual.
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Authorities have urged residents to avoid low-lying areas, waterlogged roads, and wadi beds, warning that crossing flowing wadis is extremely dangerous and can be fatal.
Unstable weather conditions continue to affect parts of the Sultanate, with cumulonimbus cloud formations extending across Muscat Governorate, South Al Batinah, and parts of North Al Batinah, bringing rainfall of varying intensity.
Meteorologists have warned that the cloud activity is expected to persist, increasing the likelihood of thunderstorms in these regions.
Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, highlighting hazards such as reduced visibility, possible hail, and flowing wadis and valleys, which can pose risks to motorists and residents in low-lying areas. The public is advised to stay updated with official forecasts and avoid crossing flooded areas.
The Royal Oman Police announced the temporary closure of the Amerat–Bawshar Road as a precaution due to expected heavy rainfall in the coming hours. Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes until further notice.
Officials emphasised that the decision aims to protect public safety amid hazardous conditions. Drivers are advised to reduce speed, maintain safe distances, and avoid crossing flooded valleys and low-lying areas.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have asked the public to follow official channels for the latest updates and advisories.