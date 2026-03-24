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UAE urges drivers to slow down and avoid flood-prone areas

Authorities also advised the public to avoid going to sea during adverse weather

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Dubai Police managing traffic on a road during the rain.
Dubai Police managing traffic on a road during the rain.
X/@DXBMediaOffice/File photo

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has called on the public to exercise caution and strictly follow safety guidelines during the current spell of unstable weather, stressing that adherence to official instructions is essential to protect lives and property.

In guidance issued through its official account on X, the ministry urged motorists to reduce speed, comply with traffic laws and avoid areas prone to water accumulation or fast-flowing valleys to reduce the risk of vehicles skidding.

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Authorities also advised the public to avoid going to sea during adverse weather and to follow safety precautions at home, while stressing the importance of relying only on official sources for updates and avoiding the spread of rumours.

The ministry said compliance with these measures would help enhance public safety and minimise risks during changing weather conditions.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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