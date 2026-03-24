GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Rain in UAE: Abu Dhabi Police lower speed limits, urge caution

Authorities advise motorists to drive carefully as heavy rain affects key roads

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Police advise caution during rainy conditions in Abu Dhabi
Police advise caution during rainy conditions in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to exercise extra caution due to ongoing rainy weather and to strictly follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Authorities emphasised the importance of safe driving under wet conditions to prevent accidents and ensure road safety.

Speed limits adjusted

A speed reduction system has been activated on key roads:

  • 100 km/hr on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road

    • Al Noaf Bridge – Al Mafraq Bridge

    • Al Thamiriya Bridge – Al Dhafrah Traffic & Patrols Section Bridge

    • Abu Dhabi – Al Ain Road (Al Faya Bridge – Al Khatim Bridge)

  • 80 km/hr on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (Qasr Al Bahr – Sheikh Zayed Bridge)

    • Drivers are urged to maintain safe distances, reduce speed according to conditions, and stay alert for any hazards on the road. Emergency crews remain on standby to assist motorists and manage any incidents promptly.

    Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

    Speed and safety rules

    Authorities reminded drivers to reduce speed, maintain safe distances, and stay focused on the road. Distractions such as using phones or taking photos while driving are strictly discouraged.

    Dh2,000 fine warning

    Violating rules by entering valleys during water flow carries a Dh2,000 fine, 60-day vehicle impoundment, and 23 traffic points, regardless of perceived danger. Drivers are urged to follow the speed limits shown on signs and electronic guidance boards.

    Stay informed

    Authorities have urged residents to follow safety guidance during unstable weather, particularly amid convective cloud formation. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts that unsettled conditions will continue in the coming days, with cloudy skies, scattered rainfall, and strong winds as a low-pressure system affects the country.

    Motorists should keep an eye on electronic boards, follow official updates, and drive responsibly throughout the rainy period.

    Related Topics:
    UAE weatherWeather forecast

    Get Updates on Topics You Choose

    By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
    Up Next

    Related Stories

    Sheikh Khalifa Int’l Road E11 to be partially closed

    Sheikh Khalifa Int’l Road E11 to be partially closed

    1m read
    Here’s where limits have been reduced and what drivers need to know before their next trip to Abu Dhabi.

    Are you following Abu Dhabi’s new speed limits?

    2m read
    Under the decision, speed limits have been lowered by 20 kilometres per hour on each road, in both directions.

    Speed limits reduced on three major Abu Dhabi roads

    1m read
    Abu Dhabi to cut speed limits on key roads

    Abu Dhabi to cut speed limits on key roads

    1m read