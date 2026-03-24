Rain in UAE: Abu Dhabi Police lower speed limits, urge caution

Authorities advise motorists to drive carefully as heavy rain affects key roads
Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to exercise extra caution due to ongoing rainy weather and to strictly follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Authorities emphasised the importance of safe driving under wet conditions to prevent accidents and ensure road safety.
A speed reduction system has been activated on key roads:
100 km/hr on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road
Al Noaf Bridge – Al Mafraq Bridge
Al Thamiriya Bridge – Al Dhafrah Traffic & Patrols Section Bridge
Abu Dhabi – Al Ain Road (Al Faya Bridge – Al Khatim Bridge)
80 km/hr on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (Qasr Al Bahr – Sheikh Zayed Bridge)
Drivers are urged to maintain safe distances, reduce speed according to conditions, and stay alert for any hazards on the road. Emergency crews remain on standby to assist motorists and manage any incidents promptly.
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Authorities reminded drivers to reduce speed, maintain safe distances, and stay focused on the road. Distractions such as using phones or taking photos while driving are strictly discouraged.
Violating rules by entering valleys during water flow carries a Dh2,000 fine, 60-day vehicle impoundment, and 23 traffic points, regardless of perceived danger. Drivers are urged to follow the speed limits shown on signs and electronic guidance boards.
Authorities have urged residents to follow safety guidance during unstable weather, particularly amid convective cloud formation. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts that unsettled conditions will continue in the coming days, with cloudy skies, scattered rainfall, and strong winds as a low-pressure system affects the country.
Motorists should keep an eye on electronic boards, follow official updates, and drive responsibly throughout the rainy period.