GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President tours Abu Dhabi’s Mina Zayed Fish Market

Sheikh Mohamed reviews services provided at one of the emirate’s key commercial facilities

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the Fish Market at Abu Dhabi’s Mina Zayed on Sunday.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the Fish Market at Abu Dhabi’s Mina Zayed on Sunday.
/X

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the Fish Market at Abu Dhabi’s Mina Zayed on Sunday, reviewing services provided at one of the emirate’s key commercial facilities.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed inspected the market’s operations and the level of services offered to vendors, fishermen and consumers, underscoring the importance of maintaining high standards at vital public facilities.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The Mina Zayed Fish Market is a major hub for the sale and distribution of seafood in Abu Dhabi, serving residents, businesses and the hospitality sector.

The visit reflects the UAE leadership’s continued interest in monitoring public services and supporting facilities that contribute to food security, economic activity and the quality of services provided to the community.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAESheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi skyline

ADX and DFM see stronger foreign investor demand

3m read
4 reasons Abu Dhabi property demand is rising

4 reasons Abu Dhabi property demand is rising

3m read
It was March 1 that Dubai updated its RERA Rental index. Effective April 1, landlords in Dubai can ask for rent re-valuation only if they attach a legal order or judgement.

Abu Dhabi freezes rent hikes: What tenants need to know

2m read
UAE real estate sector maintains its record momentum

UAE real estate sector maintains its record momentum

4m read