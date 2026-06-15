Sheikh Mohamed reviews services provided at one of the emirate’s key commercial facilities
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the Fish Market at Abu Dhabi’s Mina Zayed on Sunday, reviewing services provided at one of the emirate’s key commercial facilities.
During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed inspected the market’s operations and the level of services offered to vendors, fishermen and consumers, underscoring the importance of maintaining high standards at vital public facilities.
The Mina Zayed Fish Market is a major hub for the sale and distribution of seafood in Abu Dhabi, serving residents, businesses and the hospitality sector.
The visit reflects the UAE leadership’s continued interest in monitoring public services and supporting facilities that contribute to food security, economic activity and the quality of services provided to the community.