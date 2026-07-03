Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival turns UAE school break into learning and fun season

AI labs, skills camps and heritage shows anchor new family-focused mega event
The first edition of the Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival will begin on July 6, bringing together education, entertainment, technology and sports in what organisers describe as one of the region’s largest summer events for children and families.
Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the festival will run until August 23.
The festival will feature a fully air-conditioned venue with educational zones, innovation labs, sports facilities and family entertainment areas. It is designed for students aged between six and 18 and aims to develop future skills while strengthening national identity and community values.
Speaking during the launch, Abdullah Butti Al Muhairi, a member of the organising committee, said the festival reflects the UAE’s long-term vision of investing in young people and preparing future generations.
He said the event is more than a seasonal activity, describing it as a national platform that combines knowledge, innovation, heritage and entertainment in one place.
One of the main attractions will be the “AI and Innovation World” pavilion, presented by the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. Visitors will be able to take part in nine artificial intelligence programmes and competitions covering topics such as AI applications, game development, entrepreneurship, smart solutions and real-world challenges.
The Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) will also organise a seven-week Summer Skills Camp, offering training in drone technology, 3D game design, automotive engineering and modern electrical systems.
The camp will provide 588 training places for students from Grades 6 to 12.
The UAE Cybersecurity Council will deliver interactive workshops on online safety, cyber fraud prevention and responsible digital behaviour, while Abu Dhabi Police will host programmes promoting community safety and traffic awareness.
Visitors can also take part in sports and outdoor activities, including football, table tennis, skating, hockey, horse riding and camel riding. The Abu Dhabi Winter Sports Club will offer skating and junior hockey sessions throughout the festival.
Other participating organisations include the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Emirates Foundation, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, National Library and Archives, Higher Colleges of Technology and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.
The festival will also feature creative workshops, heritage activities, health awareness programmes and environmental initiatives, alongside family entertainment, food outlets and supporting events, including the Al Wathba Date Festival, the Productive Families Event and the Back-to-School Event.
Organisers said the festival is expected to become an annual event that transforms the UAE summer into a season of learning, innovation and family experiences.