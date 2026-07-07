Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival opens in Abu Dhabi with focus on learning, innovation and heritage

Over 3,000 programmes offer education, innovation and entertainment in Al Wathba
Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival 2026 officially opened on Monday in Al Wathba under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and under the directives and supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
The festival, which has attracted strong demand through its registration platform, brings together education, technology, sports and heritage in what organisers describe as the region’s largest educational and entertainment summer event for young people.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mansour said the festival reflects the UAE’s commitment to investing in future generations.
“Today marks the launch of the Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival 2026, an experience that combines education, innovation, sports and heritage, reflecting our commitment to building the capacities of future generations,” he said, wishing participating students an inspiring summer.
Running until August 23, the seven-week festival offers more than 3,000 programmes and activities for children and teenagers aged between six and 18. More than 30 national, academic, security and sports organisations are taking part, with all activities hosted in fully air-conditioned venues.
Artificial intelligence and technology are among the festival’s main themes. The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence is hosting an “AI and Innovation World” pavilion, where students can explore emerging technologies through interactive activities.
The Higher Colleges of Technology is offering workshops on AI-powered website design, cybersecurity, drone technology and engineering, while the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training is encouraging students to develop skills in digital manufacturing and innovation.
The UAE Cyber Security Council is running digital safety programmes to help young people understand online risks, while Abu Dhabi Police is presenting its interactive “Security Camp” to raise awareness about safety and community responsibility.
The festival also includes a Creative Media Talents pavilion, organised with the Creative Media Authority, where participants can gain practical experience in different areas of media production.
Sports activities are being organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council across several disciplines, including football, judo, basketball, table tennis, archery and chess. The Abu Dhabi Winter Sports Club is overseeing the indoor ice-skating arena.
Visitors can also explore Emirati culture through the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority’s pavilion, which features the traditional Emirati Majlis, heritage crafts and local cuisine. The Emirates Foundation is hosting programmes on Emirati etiquette, volunteering, horse riding and camel riding.
Other participating organisations include the National Library and Archives, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, each offering educational workshops and interactive activities.
The festival also features Al Wathba Wonderland, gaming zones and family entertainment, alongside the Al Wathba Date Festival, the Productive Families event and a Back to School initiative.
Free shuttle buses are available from several locations across Abu Dhabi, and participants who complete the programmes will receive accredited certificates and have the chance to win prizes.
The festival runs daily from 10am to 10pm, with educational programmes held during the day and entertainment activities taking place in the evening.