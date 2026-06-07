GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Abu Dhabi Police warn public about fake links in search engines

Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of reporting suspicious online activities

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi Police warn public about fake links in search engines

The General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police, under its strategic priority of “Proactive Security” and strategic objective of “Readiness to Combat Cybercrime,” has warned the public about fraudulent links and misleading advertisements that may appear in search engine results. These deceptive tactics are used by scammers to lure users to fake websites and steal their personal and financial information.

Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to verify the authenticity of websites and to use only official applications and platforms when conducting online transactions. The public was also advised not to click on suspicious links or share sensitive personal information.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The police emphasized the importance of reporting cybercrimes and suspicious activities through the Aman Service by calling 8002626, sending an SMS to 2828, or using the Abu Dhabi Police smart application, contributing to enhanced digital security and the protection of society.

Use approved applications only

Abu Dhabi Police warned community members against cyber fraud attempts that target victims through suspicious links, fake advertisements appearing on search engines, fraudulent job offers, and real estate scams. The police stressed the importance of using approved applications when making purchases or requesting services.

As part of its ongoing awareness campaigns, Abu Dhabi Police explained that some fraudsters exploit advertisements promoting unrealistically low prices through search engines to deceive victims and steal their personal or financial information via fake websites.

The public was urged to verify the authenticity of electronic links, refrain from sharing banking or personal information with untrusted parties, and rely exclusively on official applications approved by government authorities or available through reputable app stores.

Do not share personal information with strangers

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public not to disclose confidential information to anyone, including bank account details, card information, online banking passwords, ATM PINs, CVV security codes, or any other passwords.

The police urged community members to report any fraudulent attempts immediately through the Aman Service by calling 8002626, sending an SMS to 2828, using the Abu Dhabi Police smart application, emailing aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or utilizing the “Police Station in Your Phone” service. The force reaffirmed its commitment to security awareness and combating cybercrime in line with its strategic priority of enhancing safety and security and its strategic objective of crime prevention.

Ten common types of cyber fraud attempts

Among the fraud schemes highlighted by Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Customs under the “Proactive Security” campaign and the strategic objective of strengthening readiness to combat cybercrime are:

  1. The growing use of fake social media accounts, digital platforms, and fabricated text messages designed to deceive the public and steal personal information.

  2. Promoting the sale of counterfeit tickets for seasonal events and entertainment activities.

  3. Advertising fictitious services such as the issuance of visit visas and residency permits.

  4. Operating fake websites that claim to offer domestic worker recruitment services.

  5. Marketing insurance products and services that are not legally licensed or approved.

  6. Falsely advertising the sale of vehicles allegedly confiscated by Abu Dhabi Customs at unrealistically attractive prices.

  7. Promoting travel packages and tourism offers at prices that are too good to be true.

  8. Requesting personal information under the pretext of parcel tracking or delivery services.

  9. Luring individuals into illegal or unauthorized investments in financial markets.

  10. Advertising non-existent villas, plots of land, and real estate properties to fraudulently obtain victims’ money.

Abu Dhabi Police emphasized that these fraudulent accounts often employ highly sophisticated deceptive techniques, including attractive advertisements and ticket offers at unrealistic prices, as well as the use of fake images and fabricated information to create a false sense of credibility.

The public was urged to verify the source of advertisements and to deal only with official and trusted entities and platforms.

The police also stressed the importance of never transferring money or sharing personal and banking information before confirming the legitimacy of the advertiser, noting that prevention begins with awareness and resisting the temptation of fraudulent offers.

The “Proactive Security” campaign

The “Proactive Security” Campaign generally refers to the security initiatives and preventive efforts launched by Abu Dhabi Police and other law enforcement authorities to protect society and prevent crimes before they occur, particularly in the areas of cybercrime, financial fraud, and field security operations.

Key pillars and objectives of the campaign

1. Cyber Fraud awareness

The campaign warns against the increasing activity of fake accounts, misleading advertisements, such as fraudulent visa offers or fake sales of confiscated vehicles, and deceptive links used to steal personal and banking information.

2. Proactive field operations

Security agencies conduct regular patrols and inspection campaigns, including initiatives such as dawn operations, to apprehend wanted individuals and violators while proactively enforcing the rule of law.

Cooperation with strategic partners

The campaign involves close collaboration with banks, telecommunications providers, and government entities such as Abu Dhabi Customs to strengthen digital readiness and cybersecurity resilience.

Official reporting channels

Security authorities encourage community members to report suspicious activities and fake accounts through approved channels:

1. Aman Service: Call the toll-free number 8002626 or send an SMS to 2828.

2. Smart Applications: Use the official reporting platforms provided by police authorities.

Through these initiatives, Abu Dhabi Police continues to reinforce a culture of cybersecurity awareness, safeguard the community from evolving fraud schemes, and strengthen public confidence in the UAE’s secure digital environment.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

AI system starts parking sessions automatically with Dh15 daily cap.

Smart parking launched in Abu Dhabi car parks

2m read
Free parking in UAE this Eid? Not everywhere – here’s the full guide

Eid Al Adha: Is parking free across the UAE today?

3m read
Police presence will also be reinforced in densely populated areas and entertainment destinations to support traffic movement and maintain public safety throughout the celebrations.

Abu Dhabi Police launch extensive Eid security plan

2m read
Located in Masdar City, The Link comprises around 32,000 square metres of net leasable area across five buildings.

Aldar, Mubadala buy Masdar City's ‘The Link’ for Dh654m

2m read