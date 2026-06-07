Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of reporting suspicious online activities
The General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police, under its strategic priority of “Proactive Security” and strategic objective of “Readiness to Combat Cybercrime,” has warned the public about fraudulent links and misleading advertisements that may appear in search engine results. These deceptive tactics are used by scammers to lure users to fake websites and steal their personal and financial information.
Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to verify the authenticity of websites and to use only official applications and platforms when conducting online transactions. The public was also advised not to click on suspicious links or share sensitive personal information.
The police emphasized the importance of reporting cybercrimes and suspicious activities through the Aman Service by calling 8002626, sending an SMS to 2828, or using the Abu Dhabi Police smart application, contributing to enhanced digital security and the protection of society.
Abu Dhabi Police warned community members against cyber fraud attempts that target victims through suspicious links, fake advertisements appearing on search engines, fraudulent job offers, and real estate scams. The police stressed the importance of using approved applications when making purchases or requesting services.
As part of its ongoing awareness campaigns, Abu Dhabi Police explained that some fraudsters exploit advertisements promoting unrealistically low prices through search engines to deceive victims and steal their personal or financial information via fake websites.
The public was urged to verify the authenticity of electronic links, refrain from sharing banking or personal information with untrusted parties, and rely exclusively on official applications approved by government authorities or available through reputable app stores.
Abu Dhabi Police called on the public not to disclose confidential information to anyone, including bank account details, card information, online banking passwords, ATM PINs, CVV security codes, or any other passwords.
The police urged community members to report any fraudulent attempts immediately through the Aman Service by calling 8002626, sending an SMS to 2828, using the Abu Dhabi Police smart application, emailing aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or utilizing the “Police Station in Your Phone” service. The force reaffirmed its commitment to security awareness and combating cybercrime in line with its strategic priority of enhancing safety and security and its strategic objective of crime prevention.
Among the fraud schemes highlighted by Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Customs under the “Proactive Security” campaign and the strategic objective of strengthening readiness to combat cybercrime are:
The growing use of fake social media accounts, digital platforms, and fabricated text messages designed to deceive the public and steal personal information.
Promoting the sale of counterfeit tickets for seasonal events and entertainment activities.
Advertising fictitious services such as the issuance of visit visas and residency permits.
Operating fake websites that claim to offer domestic worker recruitment services.
Marketing insurance products and services that are not legally licensed or approved.
Falsely advertising the sale of vehicles allegedly confiscated by Abu Dhabi Customs at unrealistically attractive prices.
Promoting travel packages and tourism offers at prices that are too good to be true.
Requesting personal information under the pretext of parcel tracking or delivery services.
Luring individuals into illegal or unauthorized investments in financial markets.
Advertising non-existent villas, plots of land, and real estate properties to fraudulently obtain victims’ money.
Abu Dhabi Police emphasized that these fraudulent accounts often employ highly sophisticated deceptive techniques, including attractive advertisements and ticket offers at unrealistic prices, as well as the use of fake images and fabricated information to create a false sense of credibility.
The public was urged to verify the source of advertisements and to deal only with official and trusted entities and platforms.
The police also stressed the importance of never transferring money or sharing personal and banking information before confirming the legitimacy of the advertiser, noting that prevention begins with awareness and resisting the temptation of fraudulent offers.
The “Proactive Security” Campaign generally refers to the security initiatives and preventive efforts launched by Abu Dhabi Police and other law enforcement authorities to protect society and prevent crimes before they occur, particularly in the areas of cybercrime, financial fraud, and field security operations.
1. Cyber Fraud awareness
The campaign warns against the increasing activity of fake accounts, misleading advertisements, such as fraudulent visa offers or fake sales of confiscated vehicles, and deceptive links used to steal personal and banking information.
2. Proactive field operations
Security agencies conduct regular patrols and inspection campaigns, including initiatives such as dawn operations, to apprehend wanted individuals and violators while proactively enforcing the rule of law.
The campaign involves close collaboration with banks, telecommunications providers, and government entities such as Abu Dhabi Customs to strengthen digital readiness and cybersecurity resilience.
Official reporting channels
Security authorities encourage community members to report suspicious activities and fake accounts through approved channels:
1. Aman Service: Call the toll-free number 8002626 or send an SMS to 2828.
2. Smart Applications: Use the official reporting platforms provided by police authorities.
Through these initiatives, Abu Dhabi Police continues to reinforce a culture of cybersecurity awareness, safeguard the community from evolving fraud schemes, and strengthen public confidence in the UAE’s secure digital environment.