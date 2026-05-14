Workshops, exhibitions and cultural events to run across Sharjah from May 15-18
Sharjah: Sharjah Museums Authority will offer free entry to all its museums across Sharjah City, Khor Fakkan and Kalba on May 18 as part of a four-day celebration marking International Museum Day under the global theme, “Museums Uniting a Divided World.”
The programme, running from May 15 to 18, will feature workshops, guided tours, live music performances, panel discussions, community activities and a temporary art exhibition aimed at strengthening cultural dialogue and community engagement.
The initiative reflects the cultural vision of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has long positioned museums as centres for education, cultural preservation and community awareness.
Sharjah Museums Authority said the programme is designed to provide inclusive cultural experiences for visitors of all ages and backgrounds, with activities presented in multiple languages and tailored to different communities, including people with disabilities.
The authority said the celebrations reinforce its efforts to transform museums into spaces for learning, dialogue and creativity while helping younger generations stay connected to their cultural identity.
The celebrations will begin on May 15 at Sharjah Fort with guided tours, workshops titled “Cultural Bridges at Sharjah Fort,” and live musical performances in a family-friendly setting.
On May 16, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization will host museum tours, the “Weaving Civilisations” workshop, and a panel discussion titled “Museums: Bridges of Dialogue and Humanity.”
The discussion will bring together representatives from organisations including The Big Heart Foundation, Friends of Cancer Patients and Al Serkal Avenue to discuss how museums contribute to cultural understanding, storytelling and humanitarian work. Participants will also share field experiences and real-life stories highlighting the role of museums in promoting human connection.
The programme will also include a café operated by people with disabilities, highlighting inclusion and community integration through culture.
On May 17, Sharjah Maritime Museum will host activities under the theme “A Generation United Through Maritime Heritage,” targeting youth and people with disabilities.
The day’s programme will feature guided tours, the “Seas Unite Us” workshop, sign-language tours and a mobile photography workshop designed for people with disabilities, allowing participants to document their museum experiences creatively. Youth-led initiatives by graduates of the Sharjah Museums Ambassadors Programme will also be presented.
As part of the celebrations, an exhibition titled “Between the Lines” will be held at Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization from May 16 to 18 in collaboration with Art for All Centre – Falaj.
The exhibition will feature works by more than 23 artists, including artists with disabilities, exploring untold human stories and experiences through visual expression. Organisers said the artworks aim to challenge stereotypes around ability while highlighting resilience, creativity and inclusion.
Alongside the celebrations, Sharjah Museums Authority will launch the “Sharjah Museums Passport” campaign, encouraging visitors to explore at least five museums, collect stamps and share their experiences on social media for a chance to win prizes. The campaign will continue until May 31, 2026.
The authority invited the public to participate in the celebrations and explore Sharjah’s museums through interactive experiences combining education and entertainment, while deepening understanding of the role museums play in preserving heritage and strengthening cultural identity.