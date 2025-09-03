Sharjah opens 'Bridging Generations' exhibition to celebrate emirati calligraphy

Sharjah Museums Authority underscores its commitment to preserving Arabic calligraphy
Sharjah: Sharjah reaffirmed its role as a cultural capital today as Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, inaugurated “Bridging Generations”—an exhibition dedicated to celebrating the creativity and heritage of six prominent Emirati calligraphers—at the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum.
Organised by the Sharjah Museums Authority in collaboration with the Emirates Society for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation, the exhibition runs until October 22 and brings together masterpieces that weave the elegance of Arabic script with contemporary artistic expression.
Sheikh Salem toured the exhibition halls, where tradition meets innovation. The collection traces the journeys of leading Emirati calligraphers whose work pushes the boundaries of the ancient art form, creating a dialogue between past and present. Each piece on display reflects a unique approach to calligraphy—whether through classical Arabic, Kufic, and Naskh styles, the dramatic curves of Thuluth, or experimental combinations of painting and script.
During the visit, the artists shared with Sheikh Salem the stories behind their creations and the techniques that define their work. Their pieces do more than showcase technical skill; they express emotions, tell stories, and embody the spirit of a culture that continues to find new ways to honour its artistic heritage.
By hosting “Bridging Generations”, the Sharjah Museums Authority underscores its commitment to preserving Arabic calligraphy and positioning it as a living art form that continues to inspire. The exhibition not only highlights the enduring beauty of Arabic script but also invites the public to engage with it more deeply through an accompanying programme of workshops, lectures, and interactive activities.
Visitors are encouraged to explore the diversity of styles and tools on display, gaining insight into how successive generations of calligraphers have nurtured and evolved this cherished tradition. The result is an experience that is as much about cultural continuity as it is about artistic innovation—one that strengthens Sharjah’s identity on both a local and global stage.
