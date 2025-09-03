GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
Arts+Culture

Sharjah opens 'Bridging Generations' exhibition to celebrate emirati calligraphy

Sharjah Museums Authority underscores its commitment to preserving Arabic calligraphy

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Sharjah opens 'Bridging Generations' exhibition to celebrate emirati calligraphy
Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah reaffirmed its role as a cultural capital today as Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, inaugurated “Bridging Generations”—an exhibition dedicated to celebrating the creativity and heritage of six prominent Emirati calligraphers—at the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum.

Organised by the Sharjah Museums Authority in collaboration with the Emirates Society for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation, the exhibition runs until October 22 and brings together masterpieces that weave the elegance of Arabic script with contemporary artistic expression.

Sheikh Salem toured the exhibition halls, where tradition meets innovation. The collection traces the journeys of leading Emirati calligraphers whose work pushes the boundaries of the ancient art form, creating a dialogue between past and present. Each piece on display reflects a unique approach to calligraphy—whether through classical Arabic, Kufic, and Naskh styles, the dramatic curves of Thuluth, or experimental combinations of painting and script.

During the visit, the artists shared with Sheikh Salem the stories behind their creations and the techniques that define their work. Their pieces do more than showcase technical skill; they express emotions, tell stories, and embody the spirit of a culture that continues to find new ways to honour its artistic heritage.

By hosting “Bridging Generations”, the Sharjah Museums Authority underscores its commitment to preserving Arabic calligraphy and positioning it as a living art form that continues to inspire. The exhibition not only highlights the enduring beauty of Arabic script but also invites the public to engage with it more deeply through an accompanying programme of workshops, lectures, and interactive activities.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the diversity of styles and tools on display, gaining insight into how successive generations of calligraphers have nurtured and evolved this cherished tradition. The result is an experience that is as much about cultural continuity as it is about artistic innovation—one that strengthens Sharjah’s identity on both a local and global stage.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The sale process will take place three months after the traffic case file is closed or a court ruling is issued.

Impounded vehicles to be auctioned after three months

2m read
Sharjah Library marks 100 years of knowledge, culture

Sharjah Library marks 100 years of knowledge, culture

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah eases visitation rules for divorced fathers

1m read
Al Dhaid Fort: Timeless landmark of Sharjah Heritage

Al Dhaid Fort: Timeless landmark of Sharjah Heritage

2m read