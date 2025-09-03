Sharjah forum prepares next generation of media professionals for the AI era

Concluding tomorrow, 4 September, at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah, the programme delivers an integrated training track that pairs academic framing with hands-on application. The forum will take place on 10–11 September at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life”. Organised by the Sharjah Press Club of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the debate will be held in the Government Communication Talks hall, which features a diverse programme sponsored by Al Marwan Group.

Sharjah : The 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025) will place artificial intelligence at the centre of its agenda through sessions examining its impact on media, law, training, and cyber security, while giving younger generations space to experiment with its creative tools. As part of the Forum’s pre-events, the “COMMS” programme focuses on equipping students and graduates of media and communication faculties in the UAE with the most in-demand skills for contemporary government communication environments, emphasising the responsible and effective use of AI tools and technologies.

The 14th edition of IGCF will bring together more than 237 international speakers who will enrich discussions across 51 sessions, within a comprehensive programme of over 110 activities, with the participation of 30 partners from local, regional, and international entities on 22 interactive platforms. The programme also features seven inspiring talks and 22 workshops, with contributions from government bodies, international organisations, universities, and specialised technology and media companies.

Specialist sessions also include a roundtable organised by the University of Sharjah titled “Ethical Questions Posed by the Use of AI in Government Communication”, focusing on professional and ethical challenges in employing technology for media and communication content. Participants include Dr. Khayrat Ayyad, Head of the Academic Accreditation Section – Office of the Vice Chancellor for Academic Accreditation and Institutional Effectiveness at the University of Sharjah; Dr. Mohamed ben Moussa, Vice Dean of the College of Communication; with moderation by Dr. Noora Al Houti, Assistant Professor at the College of Communication at the University of Sharjah.

The programme concludes tomorrow with “‘Using AI in Government Communication’” by Dr. Mohammad Ayish, Head of the Media Communication Department, presenting a practical framework for crafting impactful government narratives using generative tools, from drafting press releases and turning them into professional audio-visual materials to exploring the potential of virtual presenters for audience engagement. Dr. Amel Anbar from SGMB will close with a strategic segment on integrating AI within government communication systems and managing messages during crises and awareness campaigns.

To empower students and graduates with AI competencies, the “COMMS” programme featured the workshop “Specialised Media Content Utilizing AI Technologies and Gen AI tools to Reach the Audiences” by Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, member of the Academic Committee of SGMB, with a practical segment led by trainer Abdulrahman Al Ali from SGMB. This was followed by the Member of the Academic Committee of SGMB Dr. Sheren Mousa’s workshop “Principles of Media Coverage for Government Events”, complemented by applied best practices from trainer Sumaya Arif. A third workshop, “Analysing Social Media Performance Using Artificial Intelligence”, was delivered by Dr. Elsayed Bekhit, Professor of Journalism and Media at Zayed University, with practical applications led by trainer Ismail Al Bloushi.

The Forum also paves the way for adolescents through the “AI Skills Challenge” organised by the Rubu’ Qarn Centre for Science and Technology. Running for three days, the challenge follows an interactive methodology—learn, think, execute, present.

From a skills perspective, Al Qasimia University will host a Government Communication Talks session titled “A Glimpse into a Career Shaped by Compassion and Insight”, shedding light on the latest institutional training tools such as adaptive learning systems, virtual coaches, and learning analytics and how to employ them to improve quality of working life. Speakers include Dr. Hisham Abbas, Dean of the College of Communication at Al Qasimia University, Dr. Bassam Elmakawi, Head of Mass Communication Department, and Dr. Hala Hamdi Gharaba, Professor of Digital Media. The session will be moderated by Professor Atta Hassan Abdelrahim, Director of the Center for Continuing Education and Development at Al Qasimia University.

The session “Artificial Intelligence and its Applications in Law”, organised by the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal within the Government Communication Talks Hall will feature a diverse programme sponsored by Al Marwan Group. It will focus on AI’s implications for judicial and legislative practice, from smart contracts to judicial prediction, and the importance of ethical frameworks that protect human rights. Speakers include Dr. Abdullah Al Nasser, lawyer and legal consultant, with moderation by Adel Fakher, lawyer and legal consultant.

