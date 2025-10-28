Dubai’s Emirati Media Forum explores the future of creativity, identity, and AI

Forum concluded with a forward-looking discussion on the evolution of Emirati advertising
Dubai: In its tenth edition, the Emirati Media Forum once again gathered the nation’s brightest minds to explore how technology, storytelling, and identity will shape the next era of media in the UAE.
Held in Dubai under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, under the theme of innovation and national identity, the discussions reflected Dubai’s enduring spirit, a city built on ideas, dreams, and bold imagination.
A city born from an idea
Abdullatif Al Sayegh, one of the UAE’s pioneering media figures, opened the conversation by reflecting on Dubai’s creative DNA.
“Dubai was an idea, a dream imagined by a visionary,” he said. “The Museum of the Future, too, began as nothing more than a thought. What matters now is how we transform these ideas into factories of identity and creativity.”
Al Sayegh highlighted the growing power of electronic media and cinema in shaping how people think, calling for a new generation of Emirati storytellers to redefine the region’s cultural narrative.
“There’s a fine line between failure and success,” he added. “With tools like ChatGPT, we must learn to balance innovation with authenticity, because those who strike that balance will build the future.”
Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, emphasized the importance of understanding artificial intelligence not as a distant threat but as an everyday companion.
“Before we think about video games and cinema, we must first understand AI’s impact on our lives,” he said. “We already speak to AI daily, sometimes forgetting it’s not human.”
Belhoul noted how virtual reality and AI have redefined social media, blurring the lines between the digital and the real.
“We see people online who look entirely real, drawn by algorithms, and yet they shape public opinion. As media professionals, we must adapt to this new reality.”
He also stressed that the UAE’s strength lies in continuous learning and investment in knowledge.
“The best investment we can make is in learning,” he said. “That’s what will keep us ahead.”
Essam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, reminded attendees that innovation in media must go hand-in-hand with emotional connection.
“As Her Highness Sheikha Latifa said earlier, we can’t just focus on the brain, we must also touch the heart,” he said. “Changing how people feel about Dubai and the UAE is just as important as what they think.”
Kazim underscored the need for empathy-driven communication, blending technology with storytelling that resonates globally.
In a session on the Future of Media Legislation, Nihal Badri discussed the delicate balance between creativity, regulation, and cultural preservation.
“Advertisements shape the future, but without proper regulation, we risk losing our identity,” she warned. “Our values are the mirror through which the world sees us, and we must protect them.”
Hamad bin Karam echoed the sentiment, praising the UAE’s rapid growth while urging thoughtful development that keeps pace with global changes.
The forum concluded with a forward-looking discussion on the evolution of Emirati advertising. Speakers including Muna Al Raisi and Marwan Al Shehhi explored how technology has transformed both audiences and content creators.
“The tools have changed, the audience has changed, and so has the power of influence,” said Al Shehhi. “We’ve moved from simply sharing information to shaping perspectives.”
Sheikha Latifa’s message resonated throughout, “Let’s imagine the future of influence, and see where it can take us.”
Mohammed Al Shehhi closed the session by emphasizing the importance of freedom and creativity in content creation. “We shouldn’t over-regulate,” he explained. “Our goal is to empower creators. When people are free to innovate, advertising thrives, and the UAE’s true story shines through.”
The 10th Emirati Media Forum reaffirmed Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation, creativity, and dialogue, where media serves not just to inform, but to inspire. From AI to identity, every conversation pointed toward one shared truth: the UAE’s story is still being written, and it begins with an idea.
