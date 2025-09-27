California talks pave way for global partnerships ahead of BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office, the UAE Media Council, and BRIDGE, met with Elon Musk, CEO of X, SpaceX, Tesla, and Starlink, at Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California. The two leaders held extensive talks on the future of technology and media, exploring opportunities for collaboration ahead of the inaugural BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi this December.
Al Hamed invited Musk to join the first edition of the BRIDGE Summit, billed as the world’s largest debut media event, taking place from 8 to 10 December 2025. The gathering will bring together global voices from technology, media, and innovation to shape the future of digital content.
The discussions centred on artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, and digital transformation, which Musk described as the “engines of the 21st century economy.” He underlined that the availability of affordable, clean energy will determine how countries harness future innovation.
Al Hamed noted that the UAE, with its low-cost, clean energy and advanced infrastructure, is well-positioned to become a global leader in this field. Musk praised the UAE’s early investment in AI and clean technologies, crediting the country’s leadership for a far-sighted strategy that places the nation at the forefront of global transformation.
He highlighted the role of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, in steering efforts that consolidate the UAE’s position as a hub for advanced technology.
During a visit to Tesla’s Optimus robotics lab, Musk gave Al Hamed a glimpse into the next stage of digital transformation. He stressed that robotics is no longer science fiction but a practical reality reshaping industries and societies.
The pair also touched on the importance of balancing innovation with regulatory frameworks. Both agreed on the need for a global framework for the ethical use of AI in media — covering content creation, distribution, and regulation — to build trust and credibility in an era of rapid digital change.
The talks also extended to Musk’s upcoming AI model, Grok 5, which he described as “more powerful, curious, and adaptive” than previous versions. Musk believes Grok 5 will align more closely with human creativity and serve as a genuine partner in addressing global challenges.
This vision echoed Al Hamed’s call for AI to evolve from being merely a tool into a strategic partner — one that enhances media content and contributes to broader development goals.
Both sides discussed opportunities for collaboration between UAE institutions and Musk’s companies in areas such as:
Media and AI innovation labs to develop next-generation tools.
Educational content to boost youth engagement in science, technology, and entrepreneurship.
Sustainability initiatives linking green technology with media storytelling.
Musk also highlighted the role of Starlink in boosting digital connectivity across the Middle East and Africa, as well as expanding access to education, news, and knowledge globally. He shared plans for a new AI centre, due to open later this year, which he said would mark a turning point in the evolution of technology.
Speaking after the meeting, Al Hamed said: “The UAE believes that the media is a powerful force capable of reshaping knowledge and building awareness. Guided by our leadership’s vision, we are building an integrated ecosystem that combines innovation, technology, and social values, enabling media content to become a driver of progress across all sectors.”
He added that global partnerships are now a necessity, not a choice, as they accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions and deliver tangible, sustainable impact.
Al Hamed described the BRIDGE Summit as more than a conference, calling it a platform to test “bold and unconventional solutions” for the media industry. The event aims to redefine media as an active tool for development and progress, rather than a passive channel of communication.
The summit will bring together policymakers, media leaders, and tech innovators to examine how AI and emerging technologies can rebuild trust in media and define a shared digital future.
Al Hamed concluded that the future of media depends on collaboration between content creators, technology leaders, and business communities. He said today’s fast-changing media landscape demands cross-sector partnerships that merge knowledge, technology, and economics.
He stressed that the BRIDGE Summit has been designed as a comprehensive global platform, placing economic development, professional growth, and shared human progress at the heart of efforts to modernise media and content industries.
With leaders like Musk and the UAE’s strong vision for innovation, the summit promises to be a turning point in shaping a smarter, more inclusive future for global media.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox