UAE partners with X for world’s biggest media summit in 2025

Bridge Summit 2025 teams up with X to showcase AI-powered media tools, trend, innovation
In preparation for Bridge Summit 2025, the world’s largest event for the media, content, and entertainment industries, Abdulla Al Hamed highlighted the UAE’s global leadership in innovation and responsible artificial intelligence.
The summit, organized by Bridge, will be held from 8 to 10 December 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). As part of the lead-up to the event, Bridge announced a new partnership with the global platform X.
The collaboration follows a series of discussions between leaders from both sides and was formalized during a meeting between H.E. Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of Bridge, and Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman, with the X team. The two parties explored opportunities for joint cooperation to advance the global media landscape.
Under the partnership, X will take part in Bridge Summit 2025 through a series of thought-leadership sessions exploring how global dialogue can shape the future of media. The platform will also host interactive workshops highlighting ways to harness its unique features and tools. X will further present innovative technology experiences, including interactive installations that allow participants to directly engage with its latest solutions. Its cutting-edge technology will also be integrated into the summit’s digital screens, serving as interactive event guides.
“This partnership reflects the UAE’s leadership in innovation and responsible artificial intelligence,” said H.E. Abdulla Al Hamed. “It strengthens collaboration among leaders in media, policy, finance, and technology—enhancing cooperation, aligning interests, and reaffirming the vital role of media in building conscious, inclusive, and resilient societies.
Bridge Summit was founded to turn collaboration into measurable impact—by improving cross-sector communication, expanding the reach of ideas, and enabling connectivity to drive economic and social progress. Through our global partnerships, we continue to position the UAE as a key catalyst in building a smarter and more interconnected world.”
X joins Bridge to showcase global media trends
Reem Sadiq, Head of Government Affairs and Partnerships for the Middle East and North Africa at X, said:
“We are proud to collaborate with Bridge by presenting real-time global trends on X and reinforcing Bridge Summit’s pivotal role in uniting technology, creativity, and communication. X is where half a billion voices come together to inspire ideas, empower creators, and enable storytellers to thrive in a connected world. Through this partnership, we aim to demonstrate how the power of conversation can transform the content economy—especially as the UAE leads the global dialogue on innovation and digital transformation.”
Integrating X’s technology into Bridge Summit 2025 reinforces the event’s position as a global platform for transforming ideas into partnerships and advancing innovation across industries.
X, powered by advanced artificial intelligence, serves as a global hub connecting users to the latest developments across breaking news, major events, sports, and entertainment. Content creators on X benefit from unparalleled reach and engagement through powerful tools such as long-form storytelling, video, and real-time interaction features.
Organized by the UAE National Media Office, Bridge Summit is a global media ecosystem bringing together industry experts and thought leaders to explore the future of media through collaboration, technology, and cultural diversity. The summit offers world-class events and resources designed to empower the next generation of media innovators and creators.
Spanning more than 1.65 million square feet at ADNEC, the summit will transform the venue into a dynamic hub for leaders and pioneers in media, content, and entertainment over three days, from 8 to 10 December 2025.
The summit will host over 60,000 participants, 300 exhibitors, and 300 activities, including 200 panel discussions and 50 interactive workshops, providing a global platform for knowledge exchange and innovation.
Bridge Summit 2025 will feature seven main tracks:
Media – redefining news and audience engagement.
Creator Economy – exploring how influence drives value.
Music – examining trends in streaming, rights, and AI.
Gaming – diving into interactive play and virtual worlds.
Technology & AI – showcasing innovation in data and smart technologies.
Marketing – exploring storytelling and consumer behavior.
Film – celebrating cinematic and visual creativity.
Together, these tracks offer a comprehensive view of how ideas and industries are shaping the future of content creation and communication worldwide.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox