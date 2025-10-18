GOLD/FOREX
BRIDGE and Instagram showcase AI-powered tribute to Yousra at El Gouna Film Festival 2025

Technology and cinema meet as Yousra’s career is celebrated through AI storytelling

Gulf News Report
Dr. Khaled El-Anany, Director-General of UNESCO; Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Vice Chairperson of BRIDGE; Egyptian superstar Yousra; Mohamed Omar, Strategic Partner Manager at Meta; and members of the Meta team during the BRIDGE × Instagram AI-powered exhibition at El Gouna Film Festival 2025, celebrating 50 years of Yousra’s cinematic legacy.
Dubai: In a landmark collaboration, BRIDGE and Instagram unveiled an AI-powered exhibition at the El Gouna Film Festival 2025, celebrating Egyptian superstar Yousra and her five-decade cinematic legacy.

The interactive experience, developed with Meta AI, invited visitors to explore Yousra’s career through intelligent design, data, and digital storytelling, blending technology with creative expression.

AI meets cinema

Running from October 17 to 24, the exhibition allowed guests to engage with defining moments from Yousra’s work, reimagined through AI-driven innovation. The initiative highlights how technology can preserve legacy, amplify emotion, and create shared experiences that transcend borders.

Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Vice Chairperson of BRIDGE, said: “This collaboration captures the essence of BRIDGE — innovation, intelligence, and the creative power of storytelling. Together with Instagram, we turned a cinematic milestone into a technology-driven experience that engages audiences far beyond physical borders.”

Instagram celebrates Arab creativity

Mohamed Omar, Strategic Partner Manager, Meta Platforms, said: “Through the ‘50 Years of Yousra’ initiative, Instagram celebrates a journey that embodies the essence of Egyptian and Arab creativity. Yousra’s voice and performances have been milestones in the memory of generations.”

Yousra herself added: “Walking through the exhibition was like reliving my life all over again. Every corner held a memory, a story, or a face that shaped who I am today. Sharing this with the audience in El Gouna, and now with the world through Instagram and BRIDGE, is a gift I will treasure forever.”

A growing partnership

The exhibition marks a continuation of the BRIDGE × Meta partnership, which will also play a central role in BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi (December 8–10, 2025). The collaboration aims to advance the global content economy, nurture creative industries, and strengthen entertainment diplomacy across borders.

By showcasing AI-driven storytelling at major events like El Gouna, BRIDGE reinforces its role as a global platform for entertainment, technology, and media innovation — shaping the future of communication and creative exchange worldwide.

