From trim to upload: Adobe’s mobile hub simplifies YouTube Shorts creation

With built-in templates, direct upload, Premiere mobile aims to change how Shorts are made
In a move likely to reshape mobile video production, Adobe this week unveiled a dedicated content-creation space inside its mobile editing app Premiere mobile — built specifically for YouTube Shorts. The feature, which went live December 8,2025, lets creators edit, polish, and publish Shorts all from their iPhones.
Dubbed 'Create for YouTube Shorts,' the hub serves up a curated library of exclusive templates, effects, transitions, title presets, and AI-powered tools. Creators can import clips from their phone or Creative Cloud, trim clips on a multitrack timeline, add text overlays or captions, apply cinematic effects, and even layer in studio-quality audio using AI-generated sound effects.
Once editing is complete, upload to YouTube Shorts is just a tap away — no need to switch between apps. Adobe says this streamlined workflow aims to help both newcomers and experienced creators produce professional-looking vertical video fast, tapping into Shorts’ global audience.
The announcement comes days after Adobe first launched Premiere mobile on iOS in September 2025, offering many of the capabilities of its desktop counterpart including multilayer video/audio editing, automatic captions, and support for 4K.
Industry watchers see the move as part of a broader competition among creative tools — from in-app editors offered by social platforms to third-party apps like CapCut and Meta’s Edits. By integrating tightly with YouTube and offering robust editing features, Adobe is likely betting on creators who want quality and convenience without juggling multiple tools.
As short-form video continues its dominance across social and streaming, the new Premiere hub could become a key production tool — especially for creators looking to stand out with polished, trend-ready Shorts.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox