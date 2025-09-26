Once launched, UAE users can now create and remix short AI videos on Meta AI app
Dubai: Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta, has quietly rolled out ‘Vibes,’ a new artificial intelligence-powered video feed within its Meta AI app, marking the tech giant’s latest attempt to compete with TikTok's short-form video dominance across the UAE and wider Middle East region.
The feature, launched September 25, allows users to create, discover and share AI-generated short videos through a TikTok-style feed integrated into the Meta AI app and meta.ai website.
Users can "bring their ideas to life with new AI visual creation tools or remix an existing video by adding music or changing the style to make it their own," Meta announced in a blog post.
Meta's Vibes AI video generation feature isn’t officially available in the UAE, yet. However, countries with official support include Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, the United States, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
Meta positions Vibes as more than just another video platform. "Vibes is designed to make it easier to find creative inspiration and experiment with Meta AI's media tools," the company stated. Users can start from scratch, work with existing content, or remix videos from the feed by adding visuals, music, and style adjustments.
The platform integrates directly with Meta's ecosystem, allowing cross-posting to Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels - a feature particularly relevant for UAE’s social media-active population where these platforms maintain strong user bases.
However, the launch comes amid growing scrutiny over AI-generated content. The launch raises questions about content authenticity in a region where concerns about misinformation are already prevalent.
Meta also stressed that Vibes is part of a broader Meta AI ecosystem. "Beyond Vibes, the Meta AI app is still your hub for managing AI glasses, capturing moments, and exploring creative possibilities with your photos and videos," the company noted.
The platform plans to expand its creation tools by collaborating with visual artists and creators, and suggests incorporating more sophisticated features in the future.
The company has not announced specific launch dates for individual Gulf markets, but you can already edit pictures, videos, and create content on the existing Meta AI app.
