The announcement, framed by the U.S. government as a move to protect American jobs, has raised urgent questions for foreign talent. While existing visa holders remain unaffected, the steep cost hits new applicants and could reshape hiring strategies at some of the world’s largest tech employers.

Dubai: For thousands of UAE tech professionals dreaming of a career at Google, Apple, Amazon, or Meta, the path to Silicon Valley just got steeper. A sudden $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications has jolted the US tech hiring landscape, leaving companies and prospective expats scrambling.

Industry observers say the fee may accelerate a trend already in motion: companies hiring fewer foreign workers in the U.S. while boosting remote or offshore teams. For UAE expats, this could mean rethinking career strategies and skill sets to remain competitive.

For UAE professionals, the new fee adds a layer of uncertainty to an already competitive H-1B lottery, where nearly 470,000 applicants compete for 85,000 visas annually. For students finishing U.S. graduate programs, the H-1B visa has traditionally been a key pathway to long-term employment—but the rules are shifting.

Prioritizing U.S. talent: Entry-level and mid-tier roles that were once open to expats may now go to American graduates.

For years, H-1B visas allowed companies to tap into global talent. Engineers, data analysts, and programmers from around the world helped fuel the tech boom, particularly in California. Now, the math has changed: with a $100,000 fee per new hire, companies face billions in potential costs.

The new H-1B fee isn’t an absolute barrier—but it marks a turning point in how Silicon Valley recruits global talent. For UAE expats, the challenge is clear: stand out, adapt, and position yourself for the shrinking window of opportunity.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.