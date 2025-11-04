Asian markets swing as traders eye tech rally, US rate outlook

Mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials fed uncertainty over its next rate move
Asian markets fluctuated Tuesday as investors assessed the latest tech rally on Wall Street amid worries a bubble is forming in the sector — while mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials fed uncertainty over its next interest rate move.
A flood of multi-billion-dollar investment into artificial intelligence has been a key driver of the surge in mostly technology equities across the globe this year, sending valuations to record highs.
