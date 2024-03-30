Cairo: The Saudi capital Riyadh is set to host the fourth edition of the Gulf Cinema Festival next month, aimed at bolstering links in the field among the six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Organised by the Saudi Film Commission in collaboration with the GCC General Secretariat, the April 14-18 festival is also aimed at supporting a robust Gulf cinema industry, nurturing local talents, and strengthening Gulf identity.

At the event, several personalities will be honoured for their valuable contributions to the Gulf cinema's growth. Moreover, it will feature training workshops and seminars to promote cinema art and its role in life. Participating filmmakers from across the GCC countries will vie for the festival’s awards with a total of 29 movies. Up for grabs are prizes in categories of short and feature films as well as screenplays, film scores and actors.

The GCC comprises the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

The entertainment industry has thrived in Saudi Arabia in recent years as the kingdom is seeking to diversify its oil-reliant economy and attract more foreign visitors.