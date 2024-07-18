1. New reality television show may feature Cha Eun-woo

K-pop idol and actor, Cha Eun-woo, along with South Korean actors Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, and Kwak Dong-yeon may soon be teaming up for a new television reality show!

On July 17, South Korean entertainment news websites reported that the four stars have been offered to appear in the new show ‘Living in a Rented House in Finland’, for the South Korean television network, TvN.

According to an article on soompi.co, a Korean entertainment website, in response to the reports, a TvN representative said: “We are preparing a new show where the cast will experience life in a rural village in Finland, living without electricity, internet, or clocks.”

The agencies of all four stars have confirmed that they are positively reviewing the offers. The show is scheduled to begin filming in September and is expected to air by the end of the year.

2. Shin Min-ah at ‘No gain no love’ script reading

South Korean television network TvN’s upcoming drama ‘No Gain No Love’ has shared a glimpse of its first script reading with actors Shin Min-ah, Kim Young-dae, Lee Sang-yi, Han Ji-hyun, Joo Min-kyung, Lee Yoo-jin.

On July 18, tvN released a video and photos from the script reading, where K-drama director Kim Jun-Sik and writer Kim Hye-young were present.

Shin Min-ah will be seen playing the lead female protagonist Son Hae-houng, a woman who fakes her marriage. Kim Young-dae will portray Kim Ji-wook, Hae-young’s fake husband.

Lee Sang-yi will play Bok Gyu-hyun, a third-generation chaebol who does not believe in fated love.

3. Jung So-min and Jung Hae play childhood friends in ‘Love Next Door’

K-drama fans are thrilled with the newly released teaser of the upcoming romance-comedy, ‘Love Next Door’. The drama features South Korean actress Jung So-min of ‘Alchemy of Souls’ fame, paired with ‘DP’ and ‘Snowdrop’ actor, Jung Hae.

The film will explore the chemistry between two young adults who were childhood friends and grew up together.

The drama is directed by Yoo Je-won and written by Shin Ha-eun of ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ fame.

The newly released teaser captures Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu’s growth from the past to present as childhood friends. From their playful and innocent childhood days to their current friendship, the teaser raises anticipation for the chemistry between longtime friends.

4. Geum Sae-rok to join Kim Jung-hyun in new drama

‘The Interest of Love’ actress Geum Sae-rok will soon be starring in an upcoming drama alongside South Korean actor Kim Jung-hyun of ‘Mr Queen’ and ‘Crash Landing on You’ fame.

According to soompi.com, television network KBS2’s announced that the actress had been confirmed to star in the drama ‘Iron Family’ (tentative title) as the female lead.

The drama is penned by screenwriter Seo Sook Hyang of ‘Wok of Love’ and is a dark comedy that follows a family running a laundry business for three generations. One day, they get unexpected money by chance, allowing them to smooth out the wrinkles in their lives and pursue their dreams.

The drama is set to premiere in September.

5. Son Hyun-joo and Kim Myung-min in revenge drama

A newly released K-drama teaser shows ‘The Good Detective actor’ Son Hyun-joo and ‘Law School’ actor, Kim Myung-min in an upcoming revenge drama.

‘Your Honour’ is about two fathers who turn monstrous to protect their children, highlighting a clash of paternal instincts.

Hyun-joo plays Song Pan-ho, a judge of strong beliefs with a sense of justice, while Myung-min plays Kim Kang-heon, a crime boss with an imposing presence.

After Pan-ho’s learns that his son accidentally killed someone, he attempts to sheild his son, despite being a wise judge. The deceased victim was Kang-heon’s second son. A mourning father starts uncovering vital clues and personally visits the crime scene to pursue the perpetrator.

6. Serendipity’s Embrace

‘My Lovely Liar’ actress Kim So-hyun, co-actor Yun Ji-on, and ‘Castaway Diva’ actor Chae Jong-hyeop, will soon come together in a romantic drama

Based on a popular webtoon, the story of ‘Serendipity’s Embrace’ follows two individuals who reunite after a decade and navigate the complexities of rekindled feelings, past experiences.

7. SHINee's Minho and Astro’s Sanha at ‘Romance in the House’ script reading

K-pop idol Choi Min-ho, better known by the mononym Minho of SHINee, and Astro’s Yoon San-ha, known as Sanha, were recently seen at a script reading for an upcoming drama.

On July 17, South Korean production house JTBC shared photos and video clips from the script reading session of ‘Romance in the House’.

Actors Ji Jin-hee, Kim Ji-soo, Son Naeun, and others attended the script reading, along with director Kim Da-ye and scriptwriter Kim Young-yoon,