Washington [US], November 4: Ariana Grande has expressed her understanding of the mixed reactions from fans regarding her casting as Glinda Upland in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked.

As a long-time admirer of the Broadway musical, Grande acknowledged the significant expectations placed on her and the challenges she faces in stepping into such an iconic role, according to Deadline.

During a recent appearance on the Sentimental Men podcast, Grande discussed the audition process for director Jon M. Chu's adaptation, emphasizing the pressure to deliver a performance that resonates with fans.

"This is something I loved so much about auditioning for Wicked," she shared, adding, "It has to be earned. Anything on this scale, being a part of it, it's not just given because of one thing people know. So, it's fun to have the challenge of reframing people's perceptions and doing the work to earn my place in this role."

Having been involved in musical theater since she was eight, Grande is well aware of the high bar set by fans. She admitted, "I felt a bit of the initial nervousness or preconceived notions about what I might be able to deliver—or not deliver."

Grande also pointed out that many fans may not be aware of the extensive training she underwent in preparation for the role. Reflecting on the skepticism she might have felt as a fan herself, Grande remarked, "Going off of Side to Side, I probably would have said the same thing. I probably would have thought, 'Why the [expletive]? Kill me. I've waited 20 years for this.' I would have said that—as a fan, knowing only 7 Rings."

This candid admission highlights her empathy toward the concerns expressed by fans.

Wicked, based on the acclaimed Broadway musical, tells the story of Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda as they meet at Shiz University and embark on a life-changing journey involving the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum).