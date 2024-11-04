Abu Dhabi: UAE-based tech juggernaut e& unveiled its latest brand positioning, Go for More, on Monday. The positioning features internationally acclaimed personalities, including Jason Statham, Shah Rukh Khan, Lewis Hamilton, Megan Fox, Amina Khalil, and Ismail Mattar.

e & said in a statement that the campaign invites audiences worldwide to discover its vast ecosystem of innovative services and solutions. The campaign's celebrity line-up represents the universality of e&’s message and brand reach across borders. “Each celebrity resonates with a specific campaign segment and distinct audience demographics, creating natural virality across diverse cultures,” it said. The campaign was launched on November 1.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&, said, “We want everyone to know what we stand for. We’re a brand that champions the quest for more. Our new brand positioning is both our promise and our overture to everyone to ‘Go for More’—our customers, shareholders, and ourselves.”

Dowidar said, “At our core, we believe everyone deserves a future full of possibilities— that’s what spurs our passion and commitment to deliver value, quality, and empowerment through every interaction.”

Dowidar added, “We also want to share the story of the ‘&’ in our name so everyone knows who we are, what we do, the quality of what we offer, and the breadth and value of our ecosystem— a reminder of how far we’ve come and how far more we will go for our customers, enriching every moment, every day for everyone we reach, empowering them to pursue their more.”

The e& ecosystem

e&’s portfolio spans connectivity, digital services, entertainment, fintech, and enterprise solutions.

e& serves 38 countries across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe with a portfolio of digital-first brands, including swyp, GoChat, and Onic. Through e& life’s platforms like STARZPLAY, STARZ ON, and the AI-powered Arena gaming service, it delivers immersive entertainment experiences.

For convenience, e& offers Charge&Go and Careem, alongside solutions like Careem’s Everything App, Smiles, e& money, and WIO, which provide seamless services for shopping, transactions, rewards, and finance.