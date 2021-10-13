Cairo: A fire erupted at the venue of the El Gouna Film Festival, a major Egyptian annual event, on Wednesday, a day before its scheduled opening in the Red Sea city.
The blaze broke out near a hall that was due to be the venue for the opening ceremony, Egyptian media reported.
The Health Ministry said 14 people suffered smoke inhalation because of the fire, the cause of which is not clear yet.
The fire was later brought under control, local officials said.
Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, a co-founder of the festival, tweeted that the festival’s convention centre was not harmed by the fire and that the event will go as scheduled on Thursday.
Launched in 2017, the festival named after El Gouna resort and has emerged as a high-profile film event.