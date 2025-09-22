Hamad Al Muzaini, veteran Saudi actor and poet dies at 80

From Tash Ma Tash to the theater stage, Hamad Al Muzaini leaves lasting Gulf legacy
Dubai: Hamad Al Muzaini, a towering figure in Saudi Arabia’s television and theatre scene whose career spanned nearly five decades, died on Sunday at the age of 80, state media reported.
Al Muzaini was celebrated not only for his versatility on stage and screen but also for his belief that drama was a message rather than mere entertainment.
Colleagues remembered him as a disciplined professional who treated every role with seriousness, approaching characters with an uncommon depth and authenticity.
Born in 1945 in the central city of Unaizah, Al Muzaini began his career as a teacher before dedicating himself fully to acting in the mid-1980s.
His breakthrough came with the 1986 series Rifaqa Darb, which paved the way for dozens of acclaimed performances that ranged from comedy to tragedy.
He became a household name through series like Al Asouf, Baini Wa Bainak, Siktim Biktim, and the long-running satirical hits Tash Ma Tash and Shabab Al-Bomb.
His stage work was equally influential, with standout roles in plays such as Aakhir Al Mishwar (1976), Al-Muhabil(1985), and Wesh Akhbarak (2019). He also appeared in films including Hanin (2005), Hudaa (2009), and Raa’i Al Ajrab(2023).
Though best known as an actor, Al Muzaini was also a gifted poet, admired for his command of language and ability to capture human emotion in verse. Yet it was his presence on stage and screen his charisma, timing and humanity that cemented his legacy as one of the pioneers of Gulf drama.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox