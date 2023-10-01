Dubai: Veteran Saudi actor Ahmed bin Mohammad Al Saree’ died on Friday at the age of 87, the actor’s daughter has announced.
Prayers for the late actor were conducted on Saturday following the afternoon prayer at the Prince Fahd bin Mohammad Al Saud Mosque located on Al Hayer Road.
Subsequently, the burial took place at the Al Hayer Cemetery (Mansouriyah) in Riyadh. The news of the actor’s death prompted a wave of condolences and tributes from other actors and intellectuals who mourned the loss of Al Saree’.
Al Saree’ was a revered figure in the Saudi entertainment industry, with his career starting in the early 60s.
He was among the pioneering actors who ventured into the field during that period.
Over the years, Al Saree’ delighted audiences with a multitude of works, leaving behind a legacy marked by dedication and talent.
In addition to his contributions to the arts, Al Saree’ also served as a teacher at a school in Saudi Arabia, imparting education alongside nurturing his passion for acting.
His notable series are “Wenk Ya Darb Al Ghanima,” “Tash Ma Tash,” “Abu Ruwaished Family,” “Guest of Honour,” “Lost Dreams,” “Al Ghirbal,” “Short Story,” “Hammoud and Muhameid”.