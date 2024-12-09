Dubai: Abdullah Al Muzaini, a renowned figure in Saudi Arabia’s cultural and artistic scene, passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, marking the end of a career that significantly shaped the nation’s drama and television landscape.

The news was announced by fellow actor Fayez Al Maliki, who wrote on the social media platform X: “Abdullah Mohammed Al Muzaini (Abu Mazen) has passed away. The funeral prayer will be held on Monday, after Asr prayer at Al Rajhi Mosque in Riyadh. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”