Dubai: Abdullah Al Muzaini, a renowned figure in Saudi Arabia’s cultural and artistic scene, passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, marking the end of a career that significantly shaped the nation’s drama and television landscape.
The news was announced by fellow actor Fayez Al Maliki, who wrote on the social media platform X: “Abdullah Mohammed Al Muzaini (Abu Mazen) has passed away. The funeral prayer will be held on Monday, after Asr prayer at Al Rajhi Mosque in Riyadh. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”
Born on August 4, 1940, Al Muzaini was a founding member of the Saudi Arabian Society for Arts and Culture in Qassim, where he played a vital role in fostering Saudi Arabia’s cultural development.
He was known for his significant contributions to Saudi drama and television, leaving a lasting impact on the nation's media landscape.
Known for his calm presence and versatile performances, Al Muzaini became a beloved figure in the Kingdom’s entertainment industry.
His career included standout roles in the iconic series Tash Ma Tash, where he collaborated with prominent actors Nasser Al Qasabi and Abdullah Al Sadhan. The series, one of the most popular on Saudi television, showcased Al Muzaini’s talent in blending comedy and drama, earning him widespread admiration from viewers and colleagues.