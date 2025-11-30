Veteran Kannada actor Umesh passes away at 80

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the renowned artist Shri M.S. Umesh. Umesh, who would make audiences float in a sea of laughter through his fresh humour, is an actor who enriched the Kannada film industry. Having delivered captivating performances in numerous films including Guru Shishyaru, Haalu Jenu, Apurva Sangama, his departure is a huge loss to the Kannada art world. Om Shanti," he posted.