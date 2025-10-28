The veteran actor passed away on Sunday, leaving a devastated industry in his wake
Bollywood is mourning the sudden loss of veteran actor Satish Shah, whose wit, charm, and onscreen energy made him a household name. While early reports attributed his passing to kidney failure, his ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ co-star Rajesh Kumar clarified that the true cause was a sudden heart attack at home during lunch on 25 October 2025.
“I can’t tell you how emotional these last 24–25 hours have been,” Rajesh shared to Bollywood Hungama. Rajesh further explained, "He was at home, having lunch, and then he just… passed away. I wanted to clarify this because some reports are saying it was due to kidney problems. The kidney issue had already been dealt with; it was under control. Unfortunately, it was a sudden cardiac arrest that took him away.”
Rajesh reflected on their bond, which went far beyond the screen: “Every character he portrayed carried a piece of Satish Shah—full of emotion, humour, and strength. Ninety percent of my professional journey is intertwined with him. Losing him is a personal loss I’ve never felt before in my career.”
The news of Satish Shah’s passing had been first confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who took to social media to share the heartbreaking update. He wrote, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor, Satish Shah has expired a few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti.”
A prayer meet in Mumbai brought together family, friends, and a host of Bollywood stars, including David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha, Johnny Lever, Paresh Ganatra, and Deven Bhojani, all gathering to honour a life that left a lasting mark on the industry.
