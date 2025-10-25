GOLD/FOREX
Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Shah passes away at 74

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro star died of kidney failure

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Satish Shah
Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Shah, best known for his iconic roles in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, passed away in Mumbai on Saturday. He was 74 years old.

According to filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, the actor died due to kidney failure. Pandit shared the news on Instagram, along with a picture and a video message mourning his late friend.

'A huge loss to the industry'

In the video, Pandit said, “I would like to share some very sad news. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah, passed away due to kidney failure. He suddenly fell ill at home and was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, Shivaji Park, where he breathed his last. His body will be brought to his Bandra residence.”

He added, “It’s a huge loss to our industry. I have worked a lot with Satish — he was not only a fine actor but a wonderful human being.”

In his caption, Pandit wrote, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti.”

Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah, a designer.

On the film front, Shah was last seen in the 2014 comedy Humshakals, directed by Sajid Khan.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
