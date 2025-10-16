Who was Pankaj Dheer? Mahabharat’s Karna and his journey through film and TV

While Pankaj Dheer played many roles over his career, it was Mahabharat that cemented his place in Indian television history. In a 2020 interview with SCREEN, he reflected on the lasting impact of portraying Karna:

"People have loved me and adored me over the years. Even in history books, if there’s a reference to Karna, my picture is used. There’s an eight-feet-tall statue of mine at a temple, and people come to worship. It’s humbling to see that they have accepted me as Karna."