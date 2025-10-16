GOLD/FOREX
Who was Pankaj Dheer? Mahabharat’s Karna and his journey through film and TV

His filmography included Baadshah with Shah Rukh Khan and more

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Pankaj Dheer passed away after battling cancer
Pankaj Dheer, the actor who will always be remembered as Karna from B.R. Chopra’s legendary Mahabharat, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 15, at the age of 68. The veteran had been battling cancer.

The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) had confirmed the news, expressing their grief: “With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA’s former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai.”

A son's tribute

Pankaj Dheer’s family shared emotional words in his memory. His son, actor Nikitin Dheer, known for roles in Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar, and Sooryavanshi, posted an emotional Instagram story:
"Whatever comes, let it come. Whatever stays, let it stay. Whatever goes, let it go. As a Shiva Bhakt, say ‘Shivarpanam’ and move on! He’ll take care! – but very hard to do."

The role that defined a generation

While Pankaj Dheer played many roles over his career, it was Mahabharat that cemented his place in Indian television history. In a 2020 interview with SCREEN, he reflected on the lasting impact of portraying Karna:
"People have loved me and adored me over the years. Even in history books, if there’s a reference to Karna, my picture is used. There’s an eight-feet-tall statue of mine at a temple, and people come to worship. It’s humbling to see that they have accepted me as Karna."

Despite offers to reprise his role in later adaptations of Mahabharat, Dheer chose to decline, saying, "I have played Karna, and that is it for me. It’s not about money. I don’t want to confuse my fans. It wouldn’t be justice to their love."

Beyond Mahabharat

Pankaj Dheer’s career spanned both television and film. His filmography included Baadshah with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, and Zameen starring Ajay Devgn. On TV, he appeared in popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Industry pays tribute

The film and television fraternity expressed shock and grief. Hema Malini, who shared several old photos with Dheer on social media, wrote, "I have lost a very dear friend today and am totally devastated. Pankaj Dheer, always so affectionate and enthusiastic, a talented actor who won audience hearts with his portrayal of Karna, has breathed his last. He passed away after a spunky fight with cancer, which he was determined to overcome."

Actor Arjun, who played Arjuna in Mahabharat, and countless others in the industry also poured tributes, mourning the loss of a colleague and friend who left an indelible mark on Indian entertainment.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
