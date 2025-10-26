And then, a possible favourite: The teacher from Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na, which was almost an epoch in Bollywood---it was also a reflection of a time when you didn’t really care if a story made sense or not; it brought you joy, just owing to the silliness of it all. And Shah contributed immensely to that, with his spit-spewing avatar: ‘Put your feet on the chair. No, no I insit,” his dripping sarcasm, literally, was one for the books. Another line being, “I’ll spit on you and I’ll spit on you, I say,” as he told a harrowed Sushmita Sen.