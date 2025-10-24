GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Legendary adman Piyush Pandey dies at 70

The visionary who reshaped Indian advertising changed landscape of swift story telling

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
1 MIN READ
Ad legend Piyush Pandey (Image source: X@nsitharaman)
Ad legend Piyush Pandey (Image source: X@nsitharaman)

Legendary adman Piyush Pandey who changed the Indian advertising landscape and was known for famous campaigns like the BJP’s 2014 slogan ‘acche din aane wale hai’, Fevicol adhesive’s ‘fevicol ka jod, tutee nahi’ and Cadbury dairy milk’s ‘kuch khaas hai’ — has died. He was 70.

He died on October 23, Thursday, and his funeral will be held in Mumbai on Saturday, Ocotber 25.

His advertisements with catchy slogans were known for its warm and wholesome tones. His Cadbury dairy milk's ad where a gorgeous WAG of a cricketer watching from the stands and then rushing to the ground as her partner hits a six is one of his legendary works.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Generations of young Gujaratis have seen no government except the BJP, associating it with stability and governance.

BJP’s long innings and opposition’s missteps in Gujarat

4m read
Dangal star Zaira Wasim wows fans with wedding post: “Qubool Hai x3

Dangal star Zaira Wasim weds, shares nikaah pictures

1m read
Piyush Saxena, Regional Manager, Y-Axis, speaking at a spotlight session at Gulf News Edufair

New Zealand attracts students with post-study pathways

2m read
The report followed a high-level closed-door meeting in Dubai attended by Piyush Goyal, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, alongside top business leaders from both nations.

India-UAE CEPA drives record trade tie-ups

2m read