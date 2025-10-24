Legendary adman Piyush Pandey dies at 70

The visionary who reshaped Indian advertising changed landscape of swift story telling
Legendary adman Piyush Pandey who changed the Indian advertising landscape and was known for famous campaigns like the BJP’s 2014 slogan ‘acche din aane wale hai’, Fevicol adhesive’s ‘fevicol ka jod, tutee nahi’ and Cadbury dairy milk’s ‘kuch khaas hai’ — has died. He was 70.
He died on October 23, Thursday, and his funeral will be held in Mumbai on Saturday, Ocotber 25.
His advertisements with catchy slogans were known for its warm and wholesome tones. His Cadbury dairy milk's ad where a gorgeous WAG of a cricketer watching from the stands and then rushing to the ground as her partner hits a six is one of his legendary works.
