Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh pay heartfelt tributes to Piyush Pandey

Tributes pour in for Piyush Pandey from Indian film industry

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Shah Rukh Khan pays a heartfelt tribute to late Piyush Pandey
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was among the stars who paid heartfelt tributes to advertising legend Piyush Pandey after he passed on October 24.

Taking to X, Shah Rukh wrote, "Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun." It was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in peace, my friend. Will miss you lots."

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao also offered condolences to the legend. Taking to his social media account, he remembered Piyush Pandey as the “Sam Manekshaw of Indian Advertising”. Rao, praising his unmatched understanding of Indian society, his ability to connect with both newcomers and veterans in the industry, and his irreplaceable talent and courage, shared a monochrome image of the late legendary advertising guru.

He wrote, “Piyush Pandey, sir, in my eyes, was the general of the Indian advertising world, who used to stand in the front row with his pen on every small and big creative front. Every obstacle had a break. Their grip on Indian society was amazing, especially since he was the advertising guru who understood rural India better.”

Pandey, who was a Padma Shri awardee and an advertising stalwart, passed away on Friday at the age of 70. The advertising legend had served as Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide at Ogilvy and had been fighting an infection that had recently worsened, the agency confirmed.

Maestro Shankar Mahadevan also expressed his shock and grief on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shankar shared a photo of the late advertising legend and wrote, “Devastated .. He was truly a creative genius, a very dear friend and a human being so full of humor and positive energy!"

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and musician Ehsaan Nooranipaid tribute to the trailblazer. Hansal took to X and wrote: “Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well Piyush Pandey.”

“Rest in Peace Piyush Pandey the man who redefined creativity in advertising and creating the most memorable campaigns,” Ehsaan wrote on X.

