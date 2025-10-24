'You knew Piyush Pandey as an ad maverick, but to me he was my prankster friend'

“When he found out that summer that I would need to be in college over the break because my parents were abroad, he didn’t think twice before inviting me over to his home,” adds Billy. “His family was warm – and he went all-out taking me around town to see Jaipur at its finest. We behaved as all young students do during a break, discovering a city, hanging out in shady spots that went with our devil-may-care attitudes. His was a rapier wit, which would make itself known at the most unexpected times – he literally could make a joke out of nothing, and it would not only make sense but it would be deep and make you think.”