Zubeen Garg’s final journey: India bids tearful goodbye

His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, wept inconsolably as she placed a gamosa (a traditional handwoven Assamese textile) and flowers on the casket before the final journey to their Kahilipara home. As the flower-bedecked ambulance moved through choked roads, mourners showered petals, sang his songs in unison and held placards reading “Zubeen Garg Forever.” Behind it, his favourite open jeep carried his portrait, followed by band members and close friends.

Guwahati witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of grief on Sunday as thousands gathered to bid farewell to Zubeen Garg, the voice who defined Assam’s soul. The mortal remains of the legendary singer, who died in Singapore on Friday after a tragic swimming accident, arrived in the city early morning and were received at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and senior officials.

At his residence, family members, including his ailing father, were given a private farewell before the body was placed at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for public homage. Across Assam, markets shut in mourning, reflecting the deep void left by a singer who, over three decades, lent his voice to more than 38,000 songs in 40 languages.

Shops and markets across Assam remained shut as the state plunged into mourning. The nation also joined in grief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his death a “huge loss to Indian music,” while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his voice defined a generation. Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman and playback singer Shreya Ghoshal praised his artistry, as Pritam and Papon expressed shock. For millions, Zubeen da remains not just a singer, but an emotion—immortal in melody.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.