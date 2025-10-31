She shared the note ahead of his last film's release, Roi Roi Binale
Just days before his final film Roi Roi Binale lights up cinema halls across Assam, Garima Saikia Garg—wife of the late singer, composer, and actor Zubeen Garg—shared a handwritten note from him.
On Instagram, Garima posted a sketch of Zubeen along with his words, penned in his handwriting. The message read, “Roi Roi Binale. Mur notun cinema. Sabole aahibo. ‘Morom’. Zubeen da” (My new film. Do come and watch it. ‘With love’).
Alongside it, Garima wrote in Assamese, “The letters you wrote on 15th September... A loving appeal to your beloved people!”
But her caption didn’t end there. In a few lines that captured her grief and confusion, she added, “Every word hits the heart, Goldie! But amongst all this, there’s burning in the empty chest. Another question — what happened on September 19? How, why? I don’t know where there is peace, but I don’t feel like breathing until I get this answer.”
The film Zubeen left behind, Roi Roi Binale, is set to release this Friday across Assam. Tickets for every show in the coming week have already sold out, according to PTI.
In response to the overwhelming demand, exhibitors have added more screenings, with some theatres planning up to seven shows a day. The first begins before dawn, at 4:45 a.m., and the last ends well past midnight.
In the film, Zubeen plays a blind musician. Roi Roi Binale features 11 songs, all composed by Zubeen himself, and follows the journey of a musician’s struggle and passion.
