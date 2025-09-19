GOLD/FOREX
Celebrated Indian singer Zubeen Garg, 52, dies in Singapore after scuba diving accident

Tributes pour in for Zubeen Garg after his accident

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
. The news has sent shockwaves across India, with fans and fellow artists flooding social media with tributes to the voice that defined a generation.
Indian singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, passed away at 52 following a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore.

According to Indian media reports, say Singapore police pulled Garg from the water and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Despite being placed under intensive care, doctors were unable to save him. The news has sent shockwaves across India, with fans and fellow artists flooding social media with tributes.

Heartfelt tributes are flooding in from Assam, the Northeast, and across India as fans and admirers grieve the loss of one of the region’s most cherished voices.

