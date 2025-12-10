Post Malone honours ‘legendary’ Zubeen Garg in Guwahati concert with emotional tribute

In the middle of the high-energy night, Malone paused, looked out at the crowd and delivered a shout-out that rippled through the audience. “To be in the home of the great legendary Zubeen tonight, ladies and gentlemen… My name is Austin Richard Post, and I’ve come to play some street songs,” he said, honouring the late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, whose death earlier this year devastated fans across the region. The applause was emotional. Clips spread across social media within minutes, with fans calling the gesture “unexpected,” “moving,” and “exactly what the moment deserved.”