UAE simplifies newborn registration with seamless, parent-friendly services

The system automatically triggers the required processes once a birth is registered
New parents in the UAE can now complete all newborn registration procedures smoothly and without the stress of paperwork, through services provided by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), which offer two streamlined digital options designed to save time and effort.
Leveraging collaborations with more than 100 partners across the medical sector—including hospitals and clinics—the system automatically triggers the required processes once a birth is registered, ensuring a seamless and fully integrated experience for families.
The first option allows the entire process to be completed while parents are still in hospital after childbirth. The hospital records the newborn’s name and photograph, while the remaining steps are completed through the Mabrouk Ma Yaqak package, in coordination with the Authority’s smart system. Parents then receive a ready package containing all essential documents, including the newborn’s passport, birth certificate and UAE ID card, without the need for visits or lengthy procedures.
The second option is available through the UAEICP smart application or the Authority’s official website. Parents can log in to their family profile, select “Add Newborn,” enter the required details and upload the birth certificate. After verifying the information, the application can be submitted free of charge. Through the same platform, parents can also request the issuance of the newborn’s passport and first-time UAE ID card, completing all documentation from home.
These services reflect the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security’s commitment to simplifying procedures and enhancing quality of life, allowing parents to focus on welcoming and enjoying their newborn rather than spending time on administrative formalities.
