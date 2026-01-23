GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

UAE students 15+ can now access government services at school

ICP launches school visits to simplify government services for teens

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
ICP launches ‘Basma 15’ to bring government services to students
ICP launches ‘Basma 15’ to bring government services to students
ADEC

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has launched a proactive initiative aimed at making government services more accessible to students aged 15 and above, as part of its ongoing digital transformation efforts.

Schools to host fingerprint enrolment

Titled ‘Basma 15’, the initiative sees ICP teams visiting schools directly to conduct fingerprint enrolment.

This streamlines a process that normally requires students and their parents to visit service centres, saving time and effort for families.

Supporting the national population registry

The programme also contributes to the electronic updating of the national population registry, reinforcing ICP’s commitment to simplifying government procedures and improving overall customer experience.

Related Topics:
EducationUAE schools

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New group chat features let users label roles, make text stickers and set custom event alerts.

WhatsApp update boosts group chat features

2m read
New ICP initiative to streamline UAE residency, visas

New ICP initiative to streamline UAE residency, visas

4m read
Find out how to check your UAE visa status online using official government services. Picture only used for illustrative purposes.

How to check your UAE visa status online

2m read
Assam govt expresses ‘serious displeasure’ over death of newborn baby in GMCH

UAE makes newborn registration easier for parents

1m read