UAE students 15+ can now access government services at school

ICP launches school visits to simplify government services for teens
Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has launched a proactive initiative aimed at making government services more accessible to students aged 15 and above, as part of its ongoing digital transformation efforts.
Titled ‘Basma 15’, the initiative sees ICP teams visiting schools directly to conduct fingerprint enrolment.
This streamlines a process that normally requires students and their parents to visit service centres, saving time and effort for families.
The programme also contributes to the electronic updating of the national population registry, reinforcing ICP’s commitment to simplifying government procedures and improving overall customer experience.
