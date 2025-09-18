UAE mandates on-site assistance for digital services at government centers

Many elderly users have voiced concerns over complex interfaces, limited digital literacy
According to a Cabinet circular, all federal service centres must continue to welcome visitors in person and provide support, even as digital channels expand. Agencies are required to assign service staff trained to guide customers through digital platforms, set up dedicated digital service corners, and equip centres with the necessary technological tools to facilitate online access.
The government stressed that no customer should be turned away on the basis that services are available digitally. Instead, centres are expected to offer both in-person and online pathways, while setting clear procedures for those wishing to meet officials and share feedback—reinforcing transparency and a culture of continuous improvement.
The directive places special emphasis on serving senior citizens and other groups with specific needs, ensuring that services are accessible, flexible, and user-friendly. By combining personal support with advanced technology, the initiative aims to provide a seamless and integrated customer experience.
The move comes in response to appeals from senior citizens, who have called for simplifying smart applications and make them more user-friendly. Earlier, many elderly users have voiced concerns over complex interfaces, limited digital literacy, lack of trust in new technologies, and fears of privacy breaches.
Officials noted that among the most pressing challenges faced by older citizens are cluttered application designs, unfamiliarity with digital tools, and fears of online fraud or cybercrime. These concerns, they said, underscore the importance of ensuring that technological progress remains inclusive and does not leave vulnerable groups behind.
