Application lets residents submit documents, payments for whole family in a single step
Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has announced the implementation of the “Resident Family” project as part of the second phase of the Zero Bureaucracy programme.
This proactive service enables the processing of all transactions for resident families through a single, unified application, instead of submitting separate applications for each family member. The service includes entering data, uploading documents and completing payment in one step, transforming the customer journey into a streamlined and fully digital process.
