Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD) India boosts operational efficiency with Intelligent RPA Solution from Finesse

Initiative streamlines core operational workflows across ABD’s network
Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), one of India’s leading spirits companies, has partnered with Finesse to deploy a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) framework using Automation Anywhere. The initiative streamlines multi-state reporting and core operational workflows across ABD’s manufacturing and distribution network—advancing digital transformation without disrupting daily business.
Before RPA, ABD teams manually accessed multiple state beverage corporation portals to download and restructure Management Information System (MIS) reports. Excel-heavy processes with master sheets and daily, weekly, and monthly report distribution consumed significant time and resources, increased error risk, limited real-time visibility.
The new intelligent RPA program automates MIS reporting across all states, standardizes report formats, and strengthens management of secondary sales and stock through intelligent data processing. Early results show faster, more accurate reporting and improved efficiency across participating departments and the wider organization.
“We are grateful to ABD Ltd. for trusting Finesse to streamline processes with RPA,” said Gaurav Gupta, VP – Sales, Finesse. “We will continue to work closely with ABD to ensure the initiative meets its goals and delivers exponential benefits.”
Our focus on disciplined delivery and technical excellence ensured that ABD’s automation program was executed seamlessly, driving measurable business impact with clear ROI,” said Manu Devadas, VP – Technology Services, Finesse.
"The vastly increased operational efficiency we are now experiencing, thanks to Finesse's RPA tools, is extraordinary," said Manas Jena, Head – Automation & Revenue Growth Management at ABD Ltd. "It has changed not only the way our organization operates on a day-to-day basis but also the breadth and scope of our automation and digitization strategy for the coming years."
This successful digital transformation represents just the beginning of ABD Ltd.’s intelligent automation journey. With several additional processes identified for smart automation and AI integration, the partnership continues to drive ABD's ambitious digital transformation goals, ensuring sustained competitive advantage in India's dynamic spirits industry.
The collaboration demonstrates how strategic implementation of intelligent RPA solutions can revolutionise traditional manufacturing and distribution operations while maintaining business continuity.
