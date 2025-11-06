South Indian actor Harish Rai, famed for ‘KGF’, dies at 55 after cancer battle

Kannada film fraternity mourns Harish Rai, who fought cancer bravely and inspired fans
Dubai: Veteran Kannada film actor Harish Rai, widely recognised for his roles in hits like KGF and Om, passed away on Thursday at the age of 55 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He died at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru, where he had been receiving treatment.
Rai’s breakthrough moment came when he portrayed “Chacha” (Kasim Chacha) in KGF — a role that instantly etched him into the memory of audiences for his screen presence and warmth.
Over a career spanning decades, he also delivered strong performances in films such as Om, Samara and Bangalore Underworld, becoming a respected figure in the Kannada film industry.
In recent months, Rai had spoken openly about his fight with stage-4 thyroid cancer, revealing that the illness had spread and that his treatment costs had soared — at one point citing a single injection costing over ₹3.5 lakh (approximately Dhs 15,400). The actor also shared how financial constraints made his medical journey increasingly difficult.
Following his passing, heartfelt tributes poured in from fellow actors, producers and fans. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar expressed his condolences, describing Rai’s death as a “significant loss” for the state’s film fraternity and praising his memorable contributions to Kannada cinema.
Harish Rai is survived by his family and a legacy of characters that resonated across generations. To his fans and colleagues, he will be remembered not only for the roles he played on screen but also for the humility and spirit he embodied off-screen.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox