BRIDGE Summit: UAE to host world’s largest Media, content and entertainment gathering

More than 60,000 participants, 400 speakers to convene in Abu Dhabi for inaugural event
Abu Dhabi: The UAE National Media Office (NMO) has announced the launch of the BRIDGE Summit, the world’s largest platform for media, content, and entertainment.
The inaugural edition will be held from December 8 to 10, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
The landmark summit is set to bring together over 60,000 participants, including creators, producers, artists, publishers, entrepreneurs, investors, academics, and policymakers. With more than 400 global speakers and 300 exhibitors, it will serve as the biggest collective marketplace for media, content, and entertainment worldwide.
Spanning 1.65 million square feet, the event will feature seven content tracks and host more than 300 activities and activations — including 200 panel discussions, 50 workshops, and interactive sessions — designed to encourage partnerships, foster innovation, and strengthen global creative value chains.
“BRIDGE Summit is a transformative milestone for the global media and creative industries. It redefines the role of media, content, and creative platforms as strategic drivers of development, while strengthening national identity and opening new bridges of understanding and exchange between nations,” said Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office, Chairman of the UAE Media Council, and Chairman of BRIDGE.
Balance of power
He added: “The summit reinforces the value of content as the true capital of nations and a renewable resource for creativity and growth. In today’s world, the balance of power is shaped not only by economies and technology, but also by the ability of societies to create meaningful and impactful content. BRIDGE Summit is more than a gathering of specialists; it is a step towards building a shared global consciousness that recognises the lasting influence of content on minds, markets, and the future.”
A global platform for collaboration
The summit will unite stakeholders from across the media and cultural ecosystem — including music, performing arts, cinema, television, digital platforms, publishing, gaming, AR/VR, design, and architecture. Traditional and modern media institutions, universities, and research hubs will also play a central role in shaping the conversations.
Described as an “open laboratory,” BRIDGE aims to transform ideas into scalable projects, connecting innovators with financiers, investors, and distributors. Dedicated zones will showcase research, joint production labs, and platforms for dialogue between regulators and industry leaders.
Seven tracks shaping the future
The event will run across seven thematic tracks: Media, Creator Economy, Music, Gaming, Tech, Marketing, and Picture. Each track will explore emerging trends such as AI-driven creativity, streaming economies, esports arenas, immersive visuals, and omni-channel engagement strategies.
Lasting cultural and economic impact
Organisers say the impact of BRIDGE Summit will extend far beyond the three-day event — stimulating economic growth in creative industries, attracting investment, fostering cross-border collaborations, and reinforcing cultural diversity.
Registration for BRIDGE Summit 2025 is now open at: www.worldmediabridge.com/en
